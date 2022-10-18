New Mexico ASC adds 2 knee replacement robots as industry competition heats up

New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopaedics, a 27-physician ASC in Albuquerque, installed the first two Rosa Knee robots in the state, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17

Designed by Zimmer Biomet, the Rosa Knee robot for joint replacement costs about $700,000.

The technology features 3D preoperative planning tools and intraoperative data on soft tissue and bone anatomy to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis.

Rosa Knee also collects data to help surgeons make more informed decisions on patient care.

Many surgeons are wondering if joint replacement robots, which are still in their infancy, will become the standard of care in the future. The next generation of orthopedic surgeons will likely be more adept at adapting to robots, but the jury is still out on long-term outcomes for robotically-assisted joint replacements.

"The future, in part, depends on if it will be reimbursable by insurance," Bill Ritchie, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopedics, told the Santa Fe New Mexican. "Long-term results we don't know yet."

Competition among device companies is expected to intensify in the orthopedic industry, where Stryker is leading the pack, according to market research and consulting firm ReAnIn. More than 1,000 of Stryker's Mako systems for total knee replacements have been installed worldwide. Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot is gaining traction, and Johnson & Johnson's Velys launched in 2021.