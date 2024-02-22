Orthopedics' popularity continues to grow at ASCs

With higher-acuity cases shifting to the outpatient setting, orthopedics is becoming more commonplace at ASCs.

Here are some recent developments regarding orthopedics and ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 5:

1. ASC developer and manager Compass Surgical Partners is collaborating with the Advanced Joint and Spine Institute Orlando to open a new Orlando-based orthopedic ASC.

2. An orthopedic clinic and ASC is coming to West Lafayette, Ind., in a spot that was rumored for hospital construction.

3. Infirmary Health's Daphne (Ala.) Surgery Center completed its first total knee replacement surgery, led by Gulf Orthopaedics surgeon Jay Savage, MD.