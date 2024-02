An orthopedic clinic and ASC is coming to West Lafayette, Ind., in a spot that was rumored for hospital construction, according to a Feb. 6 report from local news site WLFI.

The ASC will be constructed in a partnership between Indianapolis-based OrthoIndy and Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health.

Eleven OrthoIndy surgeons will practice at the new facility, which is expected to open in 2025. Construction will begin this spring.