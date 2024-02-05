Alabama ASC performs 1st total knee replacement

Claire Wallace  

Infirmary Health's Daphne (Ala.) Surgery Center has completed its first total knee replacement surgery, led by Gulf Orthopaedics surgeon Jay Savage, MD, according to a Feb. 2 report from Gulf Coast Media.

Dr. Savage performed the surgery using a Velys robot, making Infirmary the first health system in Alabama to use the Velys system for a total knee replacement.  

The robot helps to ensure predictable results for surgeons, enhance outcomes, increase patient mobility and expedite recovery. 

The Daphne ASC performs nearly 200 procedures a year across a variety of specialties.

