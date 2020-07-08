7 new orthopedic, spine ASCs in June

Seven surgery centers offering orthopedic and spine services were opened or announced in June:

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas received a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital opened its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners, a healthcare management and development company. The new ASCs — Grass Lake Surgery Center and Precision Surgery Center in Macomb — both involve partnerships with local orthopedic and spine surgeons.

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., geared up to open its clinic and ASC June 29.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC equipped for gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic and ENT surgeries, among others.

Construction on Clermont, Fla.-based Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery was completed. The 28,696-square-foot ASC will offer orthopedic, podiatry and pain management procedures.

First Coast Surgery Center opened recently in Jacksonville, Fla., with a team of seven orthopedic surgeons.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.