New Hampshire hospital to open medical office building, surgery center to move in

Concord (N.H.) Hospital will open its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after, the New Hampshire Business Review reports.

What you should know:

1. Nine practices will move into the space.

2. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.

3. Some practices will move into the space in late June and others in early July.

