That's a wrap — Florida gets new specialty ASC

Construction on Clermont, Fla.-based Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery was recently completed, according to G3 Development, a company that worked on the project.

Three quick details:

1. The 28,696-square-foot ASC will offer orthopedic, podiatry and pain management procedures, with South Lake Hospital in charge of postoperative patient monitoring.

2. A collaboration between Orlando Health and local physicians, the surgery center will feature four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 20 preoperative and postoperative rooms.

3. Construction began in March 2019 and was completed on schedule.

