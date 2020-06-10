Physicians, hospital partner on Tennessee ASC — 5 things to know

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC, the Citizen Tribune reports.

Five things to know:

1. Construction crews broke ground June 8 on the 12,000-square-foot Volunteer Ambulatory Surgical Center.

2. The surgical center is expected to open in 2021 with three operating rooms and one procedure room.

3. It will be equipped to handle gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedic and ENT surgeries, among other procedures.

4. Jefferson Memorial Hospital's parent company, Tennova Healthcare, will have a 51 percent stake in the ASC.

5. Site plans submitted to city officials show three buildings totaling 66,000 square feet, but a Tennova representative said there are no immediate plans for the other two buildings.

