Colorado orthopedic practice readies to open clinic, surgery center — 4 insights

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., expects to open its clinic and ASC June 29.

What you should know:

1. Five clinicians own the 27,000-square-foot building, which features a clinic on the top floor and an ASC on the ground level.

2. The clinic will offer surgery, occupational therapy, imaging, physical therapy and injection services, among others.

3. The practice developed the ASC through a partnership with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth. The 9,150-square-foot Steamboat Surgery Center features two operating rooms.

4. The complex was built in a former Sports Authority storefront.

