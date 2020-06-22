Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

Healthcare dominates the list of best-paying occupations in 2020, according to a CEOWorld Magazine ranking.

Ten top-paying jobs and the average annual salary for each:

1. Surgeon: $393,000

2. Anesthesiologist: $388,000

3. OB-GYN: $286,000

4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $285,000

5. Psychiatrist: $228,000

6. General internists: $219,000

7. Orthodontist: $208,000

8. General practitioners: $207,000

9. Pediatrician: $201,000

10. Physician: $194,000

Nurse anesthetists, podiatrists and optometrists were also among the healthcare jobs that made the list, respectively ranking 11th, 17th and 24th.

11. Nurse anesthetist: $167,000

12. Dentist: $157,000

13. Prosthodontist: $154,000

17. Podiatrist: $129,000

19. Pharmacist: $126,000

24. Optometrist: $112,000

