Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1
Healthcare dominates the list of best-paying occupations in 2020, according to a CEOWorld Magazine ranking.
Ten top-paying jobs and the average annual salary for each:
1. Surgeon: $393,000
2. Anesthesiologist: $388,000
3. OB-GYN: $286,000
4. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $285,000
5. Psychiatrist: $228,000
6. General internists: $219,000
7. Orthodontist: $208,000
8. General practitioners: $207,000
9. Pediatrician: $201,000
10. Physician: $194,000
Nurse anesthetists, podiatrists and optometrists were also among the healthcare jobs that made the list, respectively ranking 11th, 17th and 24th.
11. Nurse anesthetist: $167,000
12. Dentist: $157,000
13. Prosthodontist: $154,000
17. Podiatrist: $129,000
19. Pharmacist: $126,000
24. Optometrist: $112,000
