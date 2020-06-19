2 de novo ASCs under development in Michigan: 4 insights

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners, a healthcare management and development company.

What you should know:

1. The new ASCs are Grass Lake Surgery Center and Precision Surgery Center in Macomb.

2. The 17,800-square-foot Grass Lake center is a joint venture between Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and local orthopedic and spine surgeons.

3. Occupying 44,000 square feet, Precision Surgery Center also involves a partnership with local orthopedic and spine surgeons.

4. With the two developments, Smithfield Surgical Partners now has six ASCs under management. Five are in Michigan, and one is in Nevada.

