SCA-affiliated surgery center opens in Florida — 3 insights

First Coast Surgery Center opened recently in Jacksonville, Fla.

What you should know:

1. First Coast Surgery Center is an affiliate of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

2. KaShondra Smith serves as the surgery center's CEO. Ms. Smith graduated from the Hattiesburg-based University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in public health/health policy and administration. She earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in health administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

3. First Coast Surgery Center has a team of seven orthopedic surgeons specializing in areas including foot and ankle care, sports medicine, spine surgery, and total hip and knee replacements.

