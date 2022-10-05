3 new orthopedic ASCs

Here are three new orthopedic ASCs opened or announced since Aug. 31:

1. Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas opened on the Dallas-based Medical City Spine Hospital Campus. The ASC will be operated by 15 orthopedic and spine surgeons and will feature 25,000 square feet of space, four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, three overnight observation rooms and modern surgical technology.

2. Mercy Hospital will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later in 2022 focused on orthopedics and gastroenterology. Three Springs Surgery Center will include three operating rooms and two procedure rooms and will have 23-hour overnight stay capabilities.

3. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health East is renovating a facility in collaboration with Jacksonville-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers, which will include a new ASC. The three-story, 52,146-square-foot Jacksonville facility will house the ASC on its first floor. Other new renovations include an MRI unit and other upgrades totaling about $1.4 million.