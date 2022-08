Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health East is renovating a facility in collaboration with Jacksonville-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers, The Florida Times-Union reported Aug. 31.

The three-story, 52,146-square-foot Jacksonville facility will house an ASC on its first floor, the report said.New renovations include an MRI unit and other upgrades totaling about $1.4 million.

The center's second floor will hold UF Health, with Jax Spine & Pain suites on the third., the report said.