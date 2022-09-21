Orthopedic ASC opens on Medical City Spine Hospital campus

Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas has opened on the Dallas-based Medical City Spine Hospital Campus, according to a Sept. 21 press release sent to Becker's.

The ASC will be operated by 15 orthopedic and spine surgeons and will feature 25,000 square feet of space, four operating rooms, two procedure rooms, three overnight observation rooms, modern surgical technology and an environmentally conscious design.

The orthopedic ASC is part of Medical City Healthcare's initiative to spend $1.1 billion over the next five years in improvements and new developments.

Medical City Orthopedic is Medical City's 150th ASC nationwide and its 13th in North Texas.

"At Medical City Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center Dallas, we are committed to providing personalized, high-quality outpatient care in a safe environment. Our team of surgeons bring decades of experience and a dedicated focus to complex orthopedic and spine procedures," Anup Pradhan, MD, orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon at Medical City, said in the release.