Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Center recognized for outstanding service

Orthopaedic and Spine Center in Newport News, Va., was recognized as a Best of Virginia Orthopaedic Practice on the Peninsula, and seven of its physicians were named a Top Doc, according to an announcement Sept. 29.

The ranking came from a survey of Coastal Virginia Magazine readers and Virginia Living Magazine. Both named OSC and its physicians as favorites in the community.

The Top Docs named are:

Boyd Haynes III, MD — Sports medicine physician and orthopaedic surgeon

Robert Snyder, MD — General orthopedic surgeon

Raj Sureja, MD — Interventional pain management physician

Jenny Andrus, MD — Interventional pain management physician

John Burrow, DO — Joint reconstruction specialist and orthopedic surgeon

Joel Stewart, MD — Foot and ankle specialist and orthopedic surgeon

Emily Ludwig — Pain psychologist

Read the full details here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Florida ASC passes AAAHC with 0 deficiencies — 4 things to know

Wisconsin surgery center clinches total joint certification — 3 details

Mississippi surgery center earns AAAHC orthopedic certification







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.