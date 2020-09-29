Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Center recognized for outstanding service
Orthopaedic and Spine Center in Newport News, Va., was recognized as a Best of Virginia Orthopaedic Practice on the Peninsula, and seven of its physicians were named a Top Doc, according to an announcement Sept. 29.
The ranking came from a survey of Coastal Virginia Magazine readers and Virginia Living Magazine. Both named OSC and its physicians as favorites in the community.
The Top Docs named are:
- Boyd Haynes III, MD — Sports medicine physician and orthopaedic surgeon
- Robert Snyder, MD — General orthopedic surgeon
- Raj Sureja, MD — Interventional pain management physician
- Jenny Andrus, MD — Interventional pain management physician
- John Burrow, DO — Joint reconstruction specialist and orthopedic surgeon
- Joel Stewart, MD — Foot and ankle specialist and orthopedic surgeon
- Emily Ludwig — Pain psychologist
Read the full details here.
