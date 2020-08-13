Mississippi surgery center earns AAAHC orthopedic certification

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care awarded the Flowood-based Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center its advanced orthopedic certification in total joint replacements and complex spine procedures, the Madison County Journal reports.

The certification recognizes that the center provides exceptional orthopedic care. The ASC is the first in the state to earn the recognition.

Center administrator Meredith Warf said, "Being the first ASC to achieve the advanced certificate in outpatient joint arthroplasty and spine surgery in the southeast not only shows our team's hard work daily to provide the utmost quality of care to our patients, but it also exemplifies MSMOC's desire to be on the forefront of cutting-edge treatments."

More articles on specialty care:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.