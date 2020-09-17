Wisconsin surgery center clinches total joint certification — 3 details

Appleton, Wis.-based Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley received advanced certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Sept. 15 announcement.

What you should know:

1. OSI was the first surgery center in Wisconsin to gain the Advanced Orthopaedic Certification in Total Joint Replacements.

2. Valid for three years, the certification is awarded to providers that comply with stringent accreditation requirements related to high-quality care.

3. AAAHC surveyors extensively reviewed surgery center operations and evaluated the care provided by each OSI physician.

More articles on surgery centers:

8 statistics on ASC leader pay: 53% make $120,000+

Surgery Partners sells select anesthesia services businesses: 4 details

Missouri joint venture ASC opens

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.