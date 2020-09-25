Florida ASC passes AAAHC with 0 deficiencies — 4 things to know

St. Lucy's Eye Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., passed a survey by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care with no deficiencies.

Four things to know:

1. The ASC is a client of Universal Healthcare Consulting, which assisted in preparing for the AAAHC inspection.

2. Debbi Conn, RN, vice president and chief risk officer of UHC, was present throughout the entire survey, according to Barbara Vivas, the ASC's clinical manager.

"Prior to our survey, I called Debbi numerous times with questions," Ms. Vivas said. "She was always patient, knowledgeable and answered all my questions promptly. This made our survey process less stressful and run smoothly. Couldn't have done it without her."

3. Passing the survey with no deficiencies is a rare feat, according to Ms. Conn.

"With over 880 standards and the understanding that there is always some subjective input, having a perfect survey is a rare occurrence," she said.

4. UHC provides healthcare risk management and compliance services including UHCloud, a compliance solution for office-based surgical facilities and ASCs.

