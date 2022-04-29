Milestones, new eye clinics and more: 7 ophthalmology updates

Two ophthalmology practices opened new centers and two surgeons reached surgical milestones in April.

Seven ophthalmology updates:

1. Ophthalmology chain OCLI Vision is opening a new location in Woodbury, N.Y. The practice said April 28 it is consolidating its Hicksville and Plainview locations into the new facility. Five ophthalmologists from those locations will operate out of the new one.

2. Bausch & Lomb launched an initial public offering for its eye care spinoff company, MarketWatch reported April 28. The new company will separate the fast-growing eye business from Bausch Health's pharmaceutical business, the report said. The initial public offering values the company at $8.4 billion.

3. San Jose, Calif.-based Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley ophthalmologist Joseph Ling, MD, performed the Bay Area's first Evo intracorneal lens implantation to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism. The practice said April 27 that it is among the first in the U.S. to offer the procedure.

4. Researchers found a low correlation between patient satisfaction and provider satisfaction with anesthesia and perioperative comfort for eye surgery, according to a study published in Clinical Ophthalmology.

5. The Justice Department is suing eye care practice management company American Vision Partners and Phoenix-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center over alleged discrimination against patients in wheelchairs, the department said April 18.

6. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Eye Institute opened its new clinic in Murfreesboro, Rutherford Source reported April 14. The new location is the result of Murfreesboro-based Stones River Eye Center merging with VEI, the report said. It will offer primary eye care, vision screenings, surgery and other eye treatments.

7. Scott Perkins, MD, of Phoenix-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, is the first surgeon in the Southwest to implant the EVO Visian collamer lens. The American Vision Partners-affiliated practice said April 12 that Dr. Perkins participated in the FDA clinical trials for the implant. The lens, which is produced by Staar Surgical, is used to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism.