10 best, worst cities to start a career

Atlanta is the best city to start a career, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released May 13, WalletHub determined the best cities to start a career. The site compared the 182 cities across two key dimensions: professional opportunities and quality of life. These dimensions were evaluated using 26 metrics, including unemployment rate, availability of entry-level jobs and median annual income. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best cities to start a career:

1. Atlanta

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Tampa, Fla.

5. Pittsburgh

6. Portland, Maine

7. Charleston, S.C.

8. Austin, Texas

9. Miami

10. Knoxville, Tenn.

Here are the 10 worst cities to start a career:

1. New York City

2. Bridgeport, Conn.

3. Pembroke Pines, Fla.

4. Santa Clarita, Calif.

5. Yonkers, N.Y.

6. Cape Coral, Fla.

7. Newark, N.J.

8. Detroit

9. Jackson, Miss.

10. Oxnard, Calif.