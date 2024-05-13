ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 best, worst cities to start a career

Riz Hatton -  

Atlanta is the best city to start a career, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released May 13, WalletHub determined the best cities to start a career. The site compared the 182 cities across two key dimensions: professional opportunities and quality of life. These dimensions were evaluated using 26 metrics, including unemployment rate, availability of entry-level jobs and median annual income. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best cities to start a career:

1. Atlanta

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Tampa, Fla.

5. Pittsburgh

6. Portland, Maine

7. Charleston, S.C.

8. Austin, Texas

9. Miami 

10. Knoxville, Tenn.

Here are the 10 worst cities to start a career:

1. New York City

2. Bridgeport, Conn.

3. Pembroke Pines, Fla.

4. Santa Clarita, Calif.

5. Yonkers, N.Y.

6. Cape Coral, Fla.

7. Newark, N.J.

8. Detroit

9. Jackson, Miss.

10. Oxnard, Calif.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast