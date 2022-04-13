Dr. Scott Perkins is first in Southwest to implant lens to treat nearsightedness, astigmatism

Scott Perkins, MD, of Phoenix-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, is the first surgeon in the Southwest to implant the EVO Visian collamer lens.

The American Vision Partners-affiliated practice said April 12 that Dr. Perkins participated in the FDA clinical trials for the implant. The lens, which is produced by Staar Surgical, is used to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism.

"Over one million EVO lenses have already been implanted by doctors outside the U.S., and 99.4 percent of EVO patients in a survey have stated they would have the procedure again," Staar Surgical President and CEO Caren Mason said.