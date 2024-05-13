3 more health systems laying off employees 

Three health systems recently announced plans to lay off staff amid financial and spending obstacles.

Depending on the employees affected, ASCs in these markets could face a larger talent pool.

Here are three health systems that have announced layoffs since April 26:

1. Oakland-based Kaiser Foundation Hospitals is laying off 76 employees in California. The workforce reductions will affect 33 employees in Pleasanton, 25 in Pasadena, 11 in Oakland, 3 in San Diego, 2 in Downey, and 1 each in Sacramento and Burbank, primarily in IT and marketing.

2. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center laid off 158 employees — nearly 35% of its staff. The hospital also resumed taking patients transported by emergency medical services after halting them temporarily due to the layoffs.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is eliminating 150 positions, prompted by an increase in expenses.





