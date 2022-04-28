California eye ASC among first in US to perform Evo implant

San Jose, Calif.-based Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley ophthalmologist Joseph Ling, MD, performed the Bay Area's first Evo intracorneal lens implantation to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism.

"With Evo, most patients experience a dramatic improvement in vision right after the procedure," Dr. Ling said in a news release.

The practice said April 27 that it is among the first in the U.S. to offer the procedure. The Evo lens is smaller than a typical contact lens and is implanted between the iris and the natural lens and does not involve the removal of corneal tissue.