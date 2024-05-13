Connecticut ophthalmologist sentenced for healthcare fraud scheme

Donald Salzberg, MD, an ophthalmologist of Avon, Conn., was sentenced to prison for receiving kickbacks in exchange for ordering unnecessary brain scans.

From 2014 to 2019, Dr. Salzberg conspired with a principal of a medical diagnostics company, using false patient diagnoses to order medically unnecessary brain scans, according to a May 10 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Salzberg was paid cash kickbacks of $100 to $125 for each test he ordered. The scheme resulted in bills of more than $3 million to Medicare and private insurance companies.

Dr. Salzberg owned and operated an ophthalmology practice in West Hartford, Conn. and was a licensed medical doctor in Connecticut for nearly 40 years.

In addition, Dr. Salzberg was ordered to pay $1.34 million in restitution to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers, the release said.