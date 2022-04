Ophthalmology chain OCLI Vision is opening a new location in Woodbury, N.Y.

The practice said April 28 it is consolidating its Hicksville and Plainview locations into the new facility. Five ophthalmologists from those locations will operate out of the new one.

"The OCLI Vision team has worked hard to make the newest clinic in Woodbury a welcoming, technology-forward space for our patients," OCLI Vision CEO Tom Burke said in a news release.