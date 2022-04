Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Eye Institute opened its new clinic in Murfreesboro, Rutherford Source reported April 14.

The new location is the result of Murfreesboro-based Stones River Eye Center merging with VEI, the report said. It will offer primary eye care, vision screenings, surgery and other eye treatments.

VEI's original office will now transition into a dedicated facility for pediatric ophthalmology and retina subspecialty care, the report said.