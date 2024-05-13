What's new with Walgreens?

Here are six updates on Walgreens that Becker's has reported on since April 1:

1. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare opened three of five planned health clinics inside Walgreens retail locations.

2. Select Walgreens pharmacies will host Boehringer Ingelheim's clinical trials, with a focus on recruiting people who are obese, overweight or have Type 2 diabetes.

3. Walgreens is expanding its specialty pharmacy offerings, including gene and cell therapy services.

4. Nearly 900 pharmacists demonstrated at 46 Walgreens locations in the Chicago area.

5. Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said the company is continuing its mission to secure provider status for its pharmacists.

6. Walgreens-owned VillageMD plans to exit the state of Nevada, where it has six Village Medical clinics.