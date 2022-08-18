4 ophthalmology developments to know

Four updates, including recent studies and technological developments in ophthalmology, reported by Becker's since March 1:

1.Eye device company New World Medical received FDA clearance of its implant-free Streamline goniotomy system in March. The Streamline system is a single-use device that can be used as a standalone procedure or in concert with cataract surgery.

2. Matthew Mills, MD, an ophthalmologist with Reno, Nev.-based Eye Care Professionals, was the first in northern Nevada to implant a new type of intraocular lens to correct presbyopia in April. The implant, dubbed the RayOne EMV, features a spherical aberration to improve vision for distance and intermediate ranges, which decreases a patient's need for glasses.

3. San Antonio-based Parkhurst NuVision was the first ASC in the country to offer the newly FDA-approved Ally Lensar laser for cataract surgery in June. The Ally system can be used to remove cataracts and also correct vision problems like astigmatism. Together with specialized lenses, the technology can eliminate the need for glasses, including reading glasses and bifocals, after cataract surgery.

4. A study published July 8 found that Artificial intelligence systems are able to detect early signs of visual field loss and glaucoma in participants with the same accuracy as ophthalmology experts.