Nevada ASC 1st in region to perform intraocular lens implant with new tech

Matthew Mills, MD, an ophthalmologist with Reno, Nev.-based Eye Care Professionals, became the first in northern Nevada to implant a new type of intraocular lens to correct presbyopia, the ophthalmology group said April 12.

The implant, dubbed the RayOne EMV, features a spherical aberration to improve vision for distance and intermediate ranges, which decreases a patient's need for glasses.

The procedure was performed at Reno-based Visionary Surgery Center of Nevada, which also offers cataract and glaucoma procedures.