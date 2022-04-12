Nevada ASC 1st in region to perform intraocular lens implant with new tech

Matthew Mills, MD, an ophthalmologist with Reno, Nev.-based Eye Care Professionals, became the first in northern Nevada to implant a new type of intraocular lens to correct presbyopia, the ophthalmology group said April 12. 

The implant, dubbed the RayOne EMV, features a spherical aberration to improve vision for distance and intermediate ranges, which decreases a patient's need for glasses. 

The procedure was performed at Reno-based Visionary Surgery Center of Nevada, which also offers cataract and glaucoma procedures. 

 

 

