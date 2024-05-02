Hackensack Meridian Health to open 150,000-square-foot medical office building

Hackensack Meridian Health is opening a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in Paramus, N.J., according to a May 2 report from NorthJersey.com.

Hackensack began planning the facility two years ago as part of a push to expand its outpatient facilities. Some of the services at the new center, including primary care and dermatology, opened earlier this year, while its infusion center, imaging and oncology will open this summer.

The health system currently has 24 health and wellness centers recently opened or in various stages of construction.

It has been transforming existing malls and store facilities across the state into medical office facilities, specifically turning Paramus into the state's new medical hub, according to the report.