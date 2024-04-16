Baptist Health to open $38M Florida medical office building

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health plans to open a $38 million medical office building, Baptist Nassau Crossing Medical Campus, in Yulee, Fla., according to an April 16 report from the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The 23,879-square-foot facility will feature two emergency room centers and an imaging center in addition to the medical office building, and it is set to open in November.

Baptist Health comprises Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Clay; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South; and Wolfson Children's Hospital.





