AdventHealth to construct $220M medical office building

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) is preparing for a $220 million medical office building expansion just a month after opening a 20,000-square-foot Daytona Beach ASC, according to an April 24 report from the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The system will construct an additional four floors on an existing four-story tower and will add a one-story vertical expansion to another tower.

Work is expected to begin this summer and finish in 2026. It will add more than 240,000 square feet to the facility and an additional 104 beds and four surgical suites.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach just wrapped construction on a $45.7 million three-story, 60,000-square foot medical office building that includes the ASC.