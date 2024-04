Ascension Sacred Heart has proposed a new medical office building in Pensacola, Fla., near its Perdido Key clinic, according to an April 22 report from the Pensacola News Journal.

The plan, which was submitted to the county for consideration on March 22, calls for a 10,800-square-foot facility on a 1.81-acre parcel of undeveloped land.

Ascension Sacred Heart, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, has not commented on what specialties the medical office building may house.