Four $50M+ ASC projects in the first week of August

Four ASC projects costing more than $50 million have been announced in the first week of August.

The projects:

1. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger cut the ribbon on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston, Pa., on Aug. 1. Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint offers services including endoscopies, urology, same-day surgery and eye care.

2. The University of Chicago Medicine is breaking ground on an $86 million Crown Point, Ind., project that will be the system's largest off-site facility. The 130,000-square-foot outpatient center and microhospital will include an ASC, the report said. It will offer services including an emergency department, cancer center, imaging center, lab services and medical offices.

3. Olathe (Kan.) Health is kicking off a $70 million expansion that will include two ASCs. One of the centers, Omni Outpatient Surgery, will be a 15,000-square-foot joint venture between physicians and the health system, the report said. It is being built inside a bank building in Overland Park and is the system's first off-campus surgery center.

4. A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership.