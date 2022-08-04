$70M Olathe Health expansion includes 2 ASCs

Olathe (Kan.) Health is kicking off a $70 million expansion that will include two ASCs, the Kansas City Star reported Aug. 4.

One of the centers, Omni Outpatient Surgery, will be a 15,000-square-foot joint venture between physicians and the health system, the report said. It is being built inside a bank building in Overland Park and is the system's first off-campus surgery center.

It is expected to open in spring of 2023.

The second ASC will be constructed as part of the health system's new Olathe medical campus, the report said. It is expected to be complete in December 2023.