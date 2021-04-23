A day care, a church, and a bar and grill: 6 spaces being converted to ASCs

ASC developers are turning to churches, malls and restaurants to open new centers. Here are six buildings being converted to ASCs:

1. Churches. A former church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center, and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reported.

2. Former BASF headquarters. Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., which is housed in the former world headquarters of chemical company BASF, is expanding its services with an ASC.

3. Retail spaces: Becker's ASC Review reported on 12 facilities that opened or planned to move into retail spaces since January 2020. Six of the 12 were former malls.

4. Restaurants. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a former bar and grill into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29.

5. Day care centers. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital is closing its day care center for employees to build its outpatient surgery center, according to a March 23 report from the Lansing State Journal.

6. Underutilized clinic spaces. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.

