Michigan hospital to convert on-site day care into outpatient surgery center

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital is closing its day care center for employees to build its outpatient surgery center, according to a March 23 report from the Lansing State Journal.

Plans for the three-story, 100,000-square-foot outpatient center were announced in October. The facility comes in response to an increase in outpatient surgeries at the hospital.

The day care facility, where some employees send their children, will close July 2. There aren't plans for relocation. Sparrow Health owns the building and paid a child care company to manage services.

