9 joint-venture ASCs with 3+ partners

Becker's ASC Review reported on nine joint-venture ASCs opened or announced by three or more shareholders in 2021.

1. A freestanding cardiology ASC will open through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

2. Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multitenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., was completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility.

3. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center opened. The center operates as a joint venture among Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.

4. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC.

5. Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center.

6. A partnership among Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.

7. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture center.

8. A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022. The ASC is a three-way joint venture among Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.

9. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver. The center is a joint venture among the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.