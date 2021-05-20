7 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced

Becker's ASC Review has reported on seven joint-venture ASCs in the past month.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add your ASC, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. A joint venture between Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth and Vaquero Ventures purchased medical real estate to house the orthopedic practice and an ASC.

2. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to finalize a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.

3. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies has opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver. The center is a joint venture between the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

4. Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients. The ASC serves the Salem Outpatient Surgery Center, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.

5. A freestanding cardiology ASC will open through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

6. Outpatient surgery resumed at Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier after the opening of an ASC — a joint venture between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.

7. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.