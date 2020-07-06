9 hospitals, health systems planning ASCs

Nine hospitals and health systems opened or announced plans for new surgery centers in June:

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas received a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital will open its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building with a surgery center next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion opened.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center with a surgery center in Geneseo, N.Y.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

Construction wrapped up on the Clermont, Fla.-based Orlando Health South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

