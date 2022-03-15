7 hospitals opening ASCs

Below are seven hospitals that have opened or plan to open their own ASCs:

1. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is planning to create an outpatient center in North Wales, Pa.

2. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is planning to turn an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., into a multispecialty outpatient campus.

3. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a $5 million surgery center.

4. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center has opened Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sterling, Va.

5. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health is planning an 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center with an orthopedic ASC.

6. Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is building a $15.9 million surgery center that is expected to be finished in spring 2023.

7. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital formed a joint venture to begin building the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center in Washington, D.C.