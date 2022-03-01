Population growth drove need for orthopedic ASC, Colorado hospital CEO says

Montrose, Colo., is a growing city, and its existing orthopedic surgery facilities can't keep up with the increased demand the community is projected to see, NBC affiliate KNCO reported Feb. 28.

"We're running out of space," Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen told KNCO.

Montrose Regional is responding with plans for a four-story, 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center with an orthopedic ASC.

"It's going to have an imaging center specifically based around women’s imaging, primary care, specialty care, and then a surgery center on the fourth floor really based around orthopedics," Mr. Mengenhausen said.

Montrose City Manager Bill Bell told KNCO that the city staff approved building permit fee waivers for the new ambulatory care campus. Groundbreaking is expected in July, with an opening date in late 2023.