3 orthopedic ASCs opening in 2023

Here are three ASCs opening so far this year with a focus on orthopedics:

1. Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View, an independent nonprofit health system, opened an orthopedic ASC in Basalt, Colo. The surgery center offers outpatient care, for simple fractures, sports medicine and spine pain management, in addition to hand, foot and ankle surgery, and knee and hip joint replacements.

2. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has completed and opened its new orthopedic facility, the first phase of its $227 million orthopedic project.

3. Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind. and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Elkhart, Ind. opened The Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.).