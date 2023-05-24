U of Rochester Medical Center unveils first phase of $227M orthopedic surgery center

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has completed and opened its new orthopedic facility, the first phase of its $227 million orthopedic project, NBC10 reported May 24.

The center, which is the largest off-site building the medical center has erected, includes eight operating rooms, three procedure rooms, and an imaging center for MRIs, CT scans and X-rays. It offers 23-hour outpatient care and state-of-the-art motion sensing equipment in operating rooms.

The first phase took two years to complete. The second phase of the project is slated to wrap up construction by the end of 2023.