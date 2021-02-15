3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

Becker's ASC Review reported on three joint-venture ASCs that were opened or announced in January.

1. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture center, according to a Jan. 19 announcement.

2. Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center is slated to open in May, according to a Jan. 21 announcement. The ASC is a joint venture between local physicians and Lincoln Plaza Medical Building.

3. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are planning a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif, according to a Jan. 27 report. It's expected to open in 2022.

