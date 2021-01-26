USPI, Dignity Health plan ASC in California: 5 details

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are planning a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.

Five details:

1. The single-story surgery center will be built on a 1.79-acre lot.

2. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

3. Approximately 70 physicians will be able to use the center.

4. The ASC is expected to open early next year and will include orthopedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and pain management services.

5. USPI and Dignity Health have been partners since 2012 and jointly own 35 facilities in four states.

