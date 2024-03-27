14 new ASC projects on the East Coast

Here are 14 ASCs on the East Coast that were opened, announced or expanded this year, as reported by Becker's in 2024:

1. Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health opened its fifth outpatient care center in Malvern, Pa. The 43,000-square-foot ASC and specialty care center offers diagnostic and surgical care for 18 specialties.

2. The University of Florida and UF Health, both based in Gainesville broke ground on UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns, Fla. The first phase of the development will include a 150-bed multispecialty hospital, a multidisciplinary medical office building and an ASC.

3. New York City-based NYU Langone Health received a $75 million donation to construct its ambulatory center in West Palm Beach, Fla. The tower will house specialties such as internal medicine, orthopedics, cardiology and gastroenterology, and there will be two on-site operating rooms and two endoscopy suites.

4. A new ASC in Orlando, Fla., will use $22.5 million in funding to create its facility, which will have six operating rooms and house services for bariatrics, cardiology, endoscopy, general surgery, neurology, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology and plastic and vascular surgery.

5. Stafford, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is planning an upgrade of its Enfield, Conn., surgery center. The hospital hopes to switch its existing hospital-based outpatient department to a freestanding outpatient surgical facility, which would be located in a $17.8 million, 43,200-square-foot medical building that is under construction. Ownership of the facility would be transferred to Enfield Surgery Center, a new joint venture.

6. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center — the first joint ASC between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners — opened in early February. The first Horizon ASC is on Baptist Medical Center Beaches' campus and offers orthopedics, neurosurgery, plastic surgery and general surgery.

7. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare proposed a new $20.8 million ASC in Hanover, Va. The 18,000-square-foot ASC is HCA's latest attempt to expand in Hanover after it failed to obtain state approval for a hospital and freestanding emergency center in 2023.

8. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Cloverdale Outpatient Surgery Center will offer services including general surgery, otolaryngology, orthopedic, urology and plastic surgery.

9. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y. The 15,600-square-foot facility offers services including primary care, neurosurgery and spine, pediatric orthopedics and spine, pain management, podiatry and urology.

10. The Portsmouth, N.H., city planning board approved a three-story medical office building at the former Pease Air Force Base. The facility will provide space for up to 10 tenants, including an ASC, an imaging center and a plastic surgery center.

11. The District of Columbia State Health Planning and Development Agency received a certificate of need application for an ASC from the District Endoscopy Center, to be located in Washington, D.C.

12. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y., in a former Bloomingdale's and Sears building. The center contains 260 patient rooms, an expanded adult ophthalmology service and 32 clinical specialties, including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, surgical specialties, OB-GYN, pediatrics, radiology and pulmonology.

13. St. John's Episcopal Hospital debuted a new ambulatory clinic in New York City, inside its four-story clinical learning center. The new center offers services including cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, neurology, general surgery and colonoscopy screenings.

14. Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health opened a $260 million growth plan that includes building a new, 30,000-square-foot ASC that will provide orthopedic, spine and plastic surgery services.