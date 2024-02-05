Johnson Memorial Hospital proposes $17M upgrade to surgery center

Stafford, Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital is planning an upgrade of its Enfield, Conn., surgery center, according to a Feb. 5 report by Hartford Business Journal.

The hospital hopes to switch its existing hospital-based outpatient department to a freestanding outpatient surgical facility, which would be located in a $17.8 million, 43,200-square-foot medical building that is already under construction.

Ownership of the facility would be transferred to Enfield Surgery Center, a new joint venture. Trinity Health of New England, which owns Johnson Memorial, would hold 51% ownership while the remaining 49% would be held by physicians.

Johnson Memorial projects the surgery center will perform more than 5,000 procedures in its first year of operation, offering gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, podiatry surgery, urology, gynecology, obstetrics, colorectal procedures and neurosurgery services.

The project and plans must be approved by the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, the report said.