11 new ASCs in February 

Here are 11 ASCs opened or announced in February:

1. Bellin Health unveiled a new specialty surgery and specialty center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

2. Surgery Ventures opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

3. Parkview Health is aiming to construct an ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

4. McLaren Macomb opened the McLaren Macomb Outpatient Surgery Center in Clinton Township, Mich.

5. The District of Columbia State Health Planning and Development Agency received a certificate of need application for an ASC from the District Endoscopy Center.

6. The Iowa Clinic is set to open a new outpatient campus with an ASC in Waukee.

7. The Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center completed a $9.3 million expansion project.

8. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio.

9. Plum Creek Surgery Center, a 10,500-square-foot ASC, will be built in Munster, Ind.

10. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center, the first joint ASC between Baptist Health and Compass Surgical Partners, opened.

11. Community Health Development Partners announced plans to open a $20 million ASC in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.